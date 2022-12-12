This is pretty special: Alyssa Healy after huge crowd watch India sneak past Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Stand-in Australia captain Alyssa Alyssa was in astonishment as a crowd in excess of 45,000 watched on as her side fell to a thrilling Super Over loss to India in Mumbai on Sunday.

The second match of the five-game series at DY Patil Sports Academy had it all as more than 400 runs were scored and the hosts carved out a win after a thrilling climax that ended in a Super Over.

Healy admitted that it was thrilling just to be involved with such a large audience watching on, despite the fact that Australia and Healy were on the losing end of the thrilling match.



"I mean, what a game of cricket that was and what a showcase of fearless cricket that is over here in India and for thousands of people to be able to witness this is pretty special," Healy said after the match.

After India won the toss and decided to field, Healy only managed to score 25 runs with the bat, but teammates Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahlia McGrath (70*) put on the best partnership by an Australian pair in women's T20I (158*), helping the visitors establish an intimidating total of 187/1.

With opener Smriti Mandhana (79) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (21) apparently in command while at the crease, India appeared to be flowing in response. However, Australia rookie Heather Graham (3/22) shifted the initiative back to the visitors with a key spell that ensured the scores were matched.

In the Super Over, Mandhana stole the show as India scored 20 runs off of Graham's six deliveries, which Australia was unable to match despite some powerful hitting from Healy.

"I thought we did well to be in that game. India were all over us right throughout that chase and the fact that we hung in there, took it to Super Over, we can be pretty proud of that," Healy admitted. (ANI)

