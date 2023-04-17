"This is the start of a beautiful journey": Sachin Tendulkar on his son Arjun's debut for MI in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 16 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came forward to express his emotions after his son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Sachin shared a special tweet for his son after Mumbai registered a five-wicket victory.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best," Sachin wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1647633498520559617?s=20

Along with Sachin, former Indian cricketers and Sachin's teammates came forward to congratulate Arjun on his debut.



"Well earned MI debut for Arjun Tendulkar. Proud moment for dad @sachin_rt who witnessed his son live from the dressing room. This is just the start," Zaheer Khan said in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/ImZaheer/status/1647637652353720323?s=20

"The long-awaited occasion is finally here congratulations #ArjunTendulkar proud moment for the master," Yuvraj Singh said in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1647578374561226752?s=20

"Congratulations to Arjun Tendulkar on his debut match today! Best of luck to him as he steps onto the field, showcasing his skills and carving his own path," Suresh Raina said in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1647555702326697984?s=20

Arjun Tendulkar bowled two overs and conceded 17 runs. He failed to pick up a wicket in his IPL debut match. With two consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians will return in action against Surisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

