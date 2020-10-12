This will always be my home: Rohit Sharma on playing 150 matches for MI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): After playing 150 matches for Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday said that the franchise will always be his home and he also thanked everyone for helping him through this journey.

Rohit Sharma had clocked in his 150th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Loved representing this jersey for the 150th time. This is and always will be my home. Appreciate everyone who has helped me through this journey," Rohit tweeted.

In 150 matches for the franchise, Rohit has scored 3,994 runs. He has also led the Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Kieron Pollard is the only other Mumbai Indians player to play 150 matches for the franchise. The Windies all-rounder had achieved the feat in the ongoing edition of the IPL.



Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-28. De Kock and Suryakumar had stitched together a partnership of 46 runs to give Mumbai an edge in the match.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. For Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler as he returned with the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 16. (ANI)

