This win special, need to bring our best in next game: Ireland skipper Balbirnie after win over Scotland

Hobart [Australia], October 19 (ANI): Following his side's six-wicket win against Scotland in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie termed the win as special and said that side needs to bring their best in the next game to qualify for Super 12 stage of the match.

Ireland found their hero in Curtis Campher in a must-win game to chase down a 177-run target and script a memorable comeback against Scotland to stay alive in the T20 World cup at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.

"Pretty special, cannot remember a more important partnership. We have played some great cricket throughout the year, only to fall away towards the end, but credit to the guys for the partnership. We started off disappointingly in the first game, had a modest first half here and somehow got away with it, need to bring in our best performance in the next game," said Balbirnie in a post-match presentation.

With this win, Ireland are at third position with two points and one win in two games. Scotland are at second position with two points and one win in two games.



Opting to bat first, Scotland put up 176/5 in their 20 overs. Michael Jones starred for the Scottish with the bat, scoring 86 off 55 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. Skipper Richie Berrington also played a knock of 37 off 27 balls.

Medium-pace bowling all-rounder Curtis Campher (2/9) shined for Ireland with the ball. Joshua Little and Mark Adair took a wicket each.

Chasing 177, Ireland was struggling at 61/4, but a match-winning 119-run stand between Campher (72* off 32 balls with seven fours and two sixes) and Dockrell (39* off 27 balls) took Ireland to a memorable six-wicket win.

Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Michael Leask took a wicket for Scotland.

Campher was the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance. (ANI)

