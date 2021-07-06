Thought of taking Jhulan, Priya Punia along with me for toss ahead of 3rd ODI: Mithali

Worcester [UK], July 6 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj has revealed she thought of taking Jhulan Goswami and Priya Punia along with her when she was walking out for the toss ahead of the third ODI against England.

During the ongoing series against England, Mithali managed to win the toss just once and it happened during the third ODI. Coincidentally, the one-time Mithali managed to win the toss, resulted in Team India winning the game as well.

"I go through a lot of pressure when I walk out for the toss, whether to call or spin the coin. I am very bad at it. But in the third ODI, when the match was a little delayed due to rain, the video analysis team told me let's try, it was best of eleven. There also my success percentage, I just won twice in those 11 times," Mithali said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.



"I said okay who has better percentage in the team, so everyone had a go. Priya Punia and Jhulan Goswami had the best percentage and at one point, I thought of taking them along for the toss. I had hope that in the third ODI, I will win the toss," she added.

When Jhulan was asked about Mithali's run at the toss, she said: "Our captain after six matches, she won the toss. We bowled first. She lost the tosses in the Test match and the first two ODIs. Now, in the third ODI, we won the toss and we won the match. Before the toss, she was practicing, finally, she has started practicing for the toss."

India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday at the New Road, Worcester. Mithali played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75. In the end, Rana also played a crucial 24-run knock off just 22 balls with the help of three fours.

In the third and final ODI, Mithali also became the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, across all three formats. She surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer.

India went on to lose the three-match ODI series against England but the solitary win in the third ODI will give the visitors a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming T20I leg of the tour. (ANI)

