Three-member CAC to announce new coach of team India

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, is expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today. 

While filing this story, three of the shortlisted candidates--Robin Singh, Lal Chand Rajput and Mike Hesson had arrived for the interviews for the position of new head coach.
The interview of all the shortlisted candidates will be taking place here for the appointment of the coach and the announcement is likely at 7 in the evening.
On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.
Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post -- former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.
The other three candidates were Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, and Phil Simmons.
"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source had told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST

CAC interviews candidates shortlisted for team India's head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee is today conducting interviews of candidates shortlisted for the position of Indian cricket team's head coach, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarter.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:43 IST

Equal pay talks break down between USWNT and US Soccer Federation

Atlanta [USA], August 16 (ANI): The mediation talks between US Soccer Federation and the USA's women's soccer team (USWNT) have broken down over the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the players last year, as per the women's team spokesperson.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Winning trophies important for mentality: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that winning trophies is important for the "mentality" of the team.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:05 IST

St Lucia Zouks to replace St Lucia Stars in upcoming CPL

Castries [Saint Lucia], Aug 16 (ANI): St Lucia Zouks will replace St Lucia Stars in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League following the recent ousting of St Lucia Stars from the tournament.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:04 IST

Second Ashes Test: Australia end day 2 at 30/1 after bundling out England

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia ended day 2 of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 30/1 after bundling out England for 258 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:39 IST

Former batsman VB Chandrasekhar dies of heart attack at 57,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday offered condolences on the demise of former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar, who died at the age of 57 in Chennai.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:17 IST

UEFA reveals nominees for 'Player of the Year Awards' 2018-19

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 15 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for the 2018-19 UEFA men and women 'Player of the Year Awards'.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Liam Dawson signs new three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): County Club Hampshire Cricket on Thursday announced a new three-year deal with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:27 IST

Aleem Dar equals Steve Bucknor's record of highest capped Test umpire

Dubai [UAE], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's record of officiating 128 Test matches as he walked out to the middle at Lord's for the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:27 IST

SL-NZ Test: Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul helps Kiwis to...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka finished at 227/7 after the end of play on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand here at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:20 IST

Sri Lanka announces emerging team squad for Bangladesh tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Thursday announced squad for Sri Lanka emerging team tour of Bangladesh.

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

PCB names 20 players for pre-season camp at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday named 20 cricketers for the pre-season camp here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from August 19 to September 7.

