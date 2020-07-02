Tim Bresnan signs 2-year contract with Warwickshire

Warwickshire [UK], July 1 (ANI): The Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that all-rounder Tim Bresnan has signed a two-year deal with the club which covers up to the end of the 2022 season.

"Bresnan will join the Bears initially on a loan deal, subject to ECB clearance, which covers the remainder of the 2020 county season," the club said in a statement.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a 19-year career in the game to date and played a lead role in the Yorkshire side that won back-to-back County Championships in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

At the international level, he was part of the England side that won the ICC men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010 and reached number one in the ICC Test world rankings in 2011.

He also was part of England's 2010-11 team that won the Ashes in Australia for the first time in 24 years and the side that retained the urn on home soil in 2013.

Bresnan said he is "thrilled" to be joining Warwickshire and added that he still got a strong desire to continuing playing at the top level.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Warwickshire. It is a club that I have always admired. I have always thoroughly enjoyed playing at Edgbaston with Yorkshire and England. I have had some great conversations with Paul Farbrace about the way that he plans to take the Club forwards, and I see this move as a great fit for both of us," the club's official website quoted Bresnan as saying.

"I have still got a strong desire to continuing playing at the top level and to win, so hopefully I can pass on a bit of my experience to the young players who are coming through. I know quite a few of the players well, so I cannot wait to move down and get cracking," he said. (ANI)

