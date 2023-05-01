Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement MI are looking for: Manjrekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): On Super Sunday, IPL saw history being created as it was the first double header in the 1000 games when 400-plus runs were being scored in both games. Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller while later in the 1000th IPL game, Mumbai Indians displayed team skills and prevented Rajasthan Royals attempt to crash the birthday party of their skipper Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium.

Tim David's three consecutive sixes in the final over of the match sealed the game for MI and gave them another day to live in IPL. Hailing the Australian all-rounder's performance, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said Tim David is finally turning out to be the potential Kieron Pollard replacement MI were hoping for.



Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "The composure showed by Tim David was incredible, he was seen as a potential Kieron Pollard replacement and he proved it. The match-winning impact and conversion of balls into runs make him better than the rest."

Before David's blitz, Wankhede witnessed the rise of local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal as he slammed his maiden IPL century. The Rajasthan Royals' opener was the lone warrior in the fight and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes this ton has opened the door to numerous possibilities for the talented left-handed batter.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "This excellent knock has completely opened the door of possibilities for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a match-winning player. Jaiswal has all kinds of shots and most importantly he is a daring batsman. Indian cricket continues to thrive because of players like Jaiswal." (ANI)

