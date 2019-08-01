Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.

Murtagh picked up a five-wicket haul against England on July 24 during the only Test at Lord's.

Cricket Ireland in a tweet said, "PICS OF THE WEEK: @tjmurtagh is now officially on the @HomeOfCricket Honours Board."



The 37-year-old rattled England's top-order on day one. He dismissed the debutant Jason Roy (5), who edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip. Murtagh then got Rory Burns (6) caught behind.

Murtagh returned in the 13th over and bagged two more wickets. Ireland fast bowler bowled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the fourth ball and then Chris Woakes got leg-before for a two-ball nought on the last ball of the over. In the 15th over, Murtagh completed his five-wicket haul as he got Moeen Ali caught behind for a duck.

Ireland bowled out the hosts England for 85 in just 23.4 overs. The visitors in return put 207 on the scoreboard, with a lead of 122 runs.

England in its second innings made a solid comeback and posted a challenging 303, with nightwatchman Jack Leach's highest individual score of 92. England bowlers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes produced brilliant spells and gave a tough fight.

Broad and Woakes took four and six wickets, respectively, and wrapped up Ireland for just 38. England won the only Test by 143 runs. (ANI)

