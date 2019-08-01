Ireland's Tim Murtagh pointing his name on Lord's Honours Board (Photo/Cricket Ireland Twitter)
Ireland's Tim Murtagh pointing his name on Lord's Honours Board (Photo/Cricket Ireland Twitter)

Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.
Murtagh picked up a five-wicket haul against England on July 24 during the only Test at Lord's.
Cricket Ireland in a tweet said, "PICS OF THE WEEK: @tjmurtagh is now officially on the @HomeOfCricket Honours Board."

The 37-year-old rattled England's top-order on day one. He dismissed the debutant Jason Roy (5), who edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip. Murtagh then got Rory Burns (6) caught behind.
Murtagh returned in the 13th over and bagged two more wickets. Ireland fast bowler bowled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the fourth ball and then Chris Woakes got leg-before for a two-ball nought on the last ball of the over. In the 15th over, Murtagh completed his five-wicket haul as he got Moeen Ali caught behind for a duck.
Ireland bowled out the hosts England for 85 in just 23.4 overs. The visitors in return put 207 on the scoreboard, with a lead of 122 runs.
England in its second innings made a solid comeback and posted a challenging 303, with nightwatchman Jack Leach's highest individual score of 92. England bowlers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes produced brilliant spells and gave a tough fight.
Broad and Woakes took four and six wickets, respectively, and wrapped up Ireland for just 38. England won the only Test by 143 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:14 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:59 IST

I Walk Out For my Country, Not Just Team: Rohit Sharma ahead of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma believes when he walks out on the field he not only represents his team but also his country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:23 IST

India should participate in CWG 2022 only if shooting is...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday said the country should participate in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 only if shooting is part of the event in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:13 IST

India's proposed CWG 2022 boycott: Other athletes will suffer,...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday opined that sportspersons will suffer if India boycotts Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:33 IST

Playing Muralitharan on debut was unforgettable experience, says...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao after retiring from all forms of cricket on Wednesday said that playing with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan on debut was an unforgettable experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:53 IST

Anderson in, Archer out from England's first Ashes Test squad

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): James Anderson found a spot while Jofra Archer failed to make a cut in England's first Ashes Test squad, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:51 IST

BWF Rankings: Nehwal, Sindhu remain unmoved

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): In the recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Wednesday, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu retained their fifth and sixth spot respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:26 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls fond memory of having first cup of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday recalled a fond memory of having his first cup of coffee at CCD after the company's founder-owner VG Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Thailand Open: Saina, Kashyap, Pranoy, and Srikanth proceed to next round

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 (ANI): Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Pranoy, and Kidambi Srikanth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:24 IST

Viktor Axelsen withdraws from badminton world championships

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): Denmark's badminton player, World number five, Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday pulled out of the BWF World Championships 2019 due to a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Mumbai Indians swap Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals'...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday completed a swap deal with Delhi Capitals and replaced spinner Mayank Markande with Sherfane Rutherford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:36 IST

Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

Read More
iocl