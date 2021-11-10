Tim Murtagh signs new contract with Middlesex, to don captaincy hat

London [UK], November 10 (ANI): Middlesex Cricket on Wednesday announced that seamer Tim Murtagh has signed a contract extension with the club which will see him remain at Lord's until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Murtagh has also accepted the role of captain, enabling him to continue the senior leadership position he took on earlier this summer, when leading the side for the final five matches of the County Championship season in Peter Handscomb's absence.

Murtagh joined Middlesex in 2007 from Surrey and has been by far the club's most consistent performer with the ball ever since, taking over 40 Championship wickets in twelve different seasons, amassing 783 first-class wickets for Middlesex in the process.



As captain, Murtagh first led the side at Merchant Taylors' School in July, in a four-day victory against Leicestershire, before then marshalling Middlesex to three more consecutive victories against Derbyshire, Sussex and Worcestershire.

He will pick up the on-field Captaincy reins again at the start of 2022, should Peter Handscomb's involvement with Victoria in the Sheffield Shield delay his return to St John's Wood.

"I'm obviously delighted to have extended my association with this great club for another season. It has become a huge part of my life since the move across the river.

Having finished the season on a high last year I'm already excited about the challenge that the 2022 season holds with this group of players," said Murtagh in an official release.

"I'm honoured to have been asked to take on extra responsibility with the club captaincy and look forward to aiding Pete Handscomb as much as I can on the field next year," he added. (ANI)

