Tim Paine aims to win Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 11 (ANI): Although Australia have already retained the Ashes, skipper Tim Paine is not satisfied as they want to finish the tour by winning the series.

"We came here to win the Ashes. We didn't come here to retain them," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Australia registered a 185-run victory in the fourth Ashes Test match against England and by doing so, they retained the Ashes.

Paine said they are going to treat the fifth Ashes Test match as 'one of the biggest Test matches' they are going to play.

"It's nice that we have retained them already going into this Test match but one of the reasons we're waiting on making a call on our team and the best makeup of it and what's right for the players is because we see this as one of the biggest Test matches we're going to play," he said.

"We want to be here at the end of this Test as a winning team that's won the Test match, won the series and hold that urn up rather than let it peter out to a draw or a loss," Paine added.

The fifth Ashes Test match will start on September 11. (ANI)

