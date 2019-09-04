Australia batsman Usman Khawaja
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja

Tim Paine expecting Khawaja to bounce back after omission from fourth Ashes squad

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:03 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Despite Usman Khawaja failing to find a spot in the 12-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the 32-year-old is a 'key player' in their team and is expected to bounce back strongly.
"Usman's obviously a key player in our side batting at No.3 and he hasn't scored the runs he or we would like. With Steve Smith coming back it was a tough decision to make on Usman but we think he's still got a lot of cricket left in him," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.
"He's had a very good Test record over his career and we expect that he will bounce back pretty strongly," he added.
Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Ashes Test match due to concussion and Marnus Labuschagne played the match in Smith's place. Labuschagne performed brilliantly and earned his spot in the 12-man squad.
Therefore, the selectors had to make tough decisions for the upcoming Ashes Test match. However, Paine said that they want their selectors to make 'hard decisions'.
"It's a good thing for us that we've got a player of Usman's quality on the sidelines. It means we're getting our team to where we want to be and we want our selectors making hard decisions," Paine said.
The fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England will commence from September 4. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:00 IST

Roger Federer crashes out of US Open as Grigor Dimitrov books semis spot

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): In an intense five-set match, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov registered a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roger Federer on Wednesday during their US Open clash to secure a semi-finals spot in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:33 IST

US Open: Serena Williams thrashes Wang Qiang to reach semi-finals

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Wednesday reached US Open's semi-finals after defeating China's Wang Qiang by 6-1, 6-0.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:31 IST

FIFA unveils official emblem for Qatar World Cup 2022

Doha [Qatar], Sept 4 (ANI): FIFA on Tuesday unveiled the official emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:43 IST

De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce hand Kiwis T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 3 (ANI): Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Pallekele.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:08 IST

Catch all 'Birthday Boys' in one frame!

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Shami who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, shared a picture on Twitter with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar, sports massage therapist for the Indian team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Paul Stirling to join Cricket Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Paul Stirling on Tuesday announced to have signed a new contract with Cricket Ireland and will be leaving the Middlesex county at the end of the season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:06 IST

Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:26 IST

Pujara hails Mithali Raj as 'inspiration for girls'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After Mithali Raj's decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an "inspiration for tons of girls".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Squads for all six teams for upcoming MSL announced

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 3 (ANI): Squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) were announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England team for fourth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Craig Overton has replaced Chris Woakes in England's team for the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:28 IST

Not scared of Bangladesh, says Afghanistan's coach Andy Moles

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Afghanistan's interim head coach Andy Moles on Tuesday said that they are not scared of Bangladesh cricket team, even though they have "massive respect" for them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:33 IST

Langer cites Muhammad Ali's example to inspire Australia

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 3 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has cited the example of boxer Muhammad Ali and his stolen bike to inspire Australia for the ongoing Ashes.

Read More
iocl