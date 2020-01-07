Tim Paine has shown excellent leadership skills, says Justin Langer

London [UK], Jan 07 (ANI): After white-washing New Zealand in the three-match Test series, Australia coach Justin Langer said that Tim Paine has shown great leadership skills.

"I could talk about every one of our players but I think Painey's leadership, strategically and tactically, has been excellent," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It now has 296 points and is placed second on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Langer said that Paine has displayed exceptional wicket-keeping skills and was very focused on Test Championship.

"The way he took to the [focus of the] Test Championship, the way he kept wicket, a few of his innings, I thought Painey was brilliant this summer," he said.

Australia enjoyed a wonderful Test summer, as they white-washed both New Zealand and Pakistan. In 2019, they regained the Ashes, after drawing the series 2-2 against England.

Langer, however, said that the team needs some improvement.

"We dropped a few catches, a few run-outs, a few of the boys got starts they would have liked hundreds. There's always room for improvement," he added.

Australia will next take on India in a three-match ODI series.

The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai. (ANI)

