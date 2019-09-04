Australia skipper Tim Paine
Australia skipper Tim Paine

Tim Paine lost a 'bit of sleep' thinking about Ben Stokes

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 4 (ANI): After England all-rounder Ben Stokes took away the victory from Australia's hands, Aussie captain Tim Paine said he lost a 'bit of sleep' strategising how his team is going to tackle the 28-year-old on field.
"I haven't lost a hell of a lot of sleep thinking about my captaincy, but I have lost a bit of sleep thinking how we're going to get Stokes out," ICC quoted Paine as saying.
In the third Ashes test match, Stokes scored unbeaten 135 runs and helped his side win the match by one wicket. Consequently, England levelled the Ashes series by 1-1.
Skipper Paine further stated that they have some plans and now they only need to execute them.
"He's a class player and he's really confident at the moment. He's going well. We've got some plans for him, but we've just got to execute them a bit better," he said.
Steve Smith is set to make a return in the series after missing out the third Ashes Test match due to concussion.
Paine said that everyone in the world is looking forward to watching the 30-year-old bat.
"I think everyone in the world is looking forward to watching Steve Smith bat. Steve has missed one Test match, he hasn't been out for 12 months. He came back from a 12-month layoff pretty well, so I expect he will handle six days without batting pretty well," Paine said.
The fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England will commence from September 4. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:48 IST

Giorgio Chiellini undergoes successful knee surgery, ruled out...

Turin [Italy], Sept 4 (ANI): Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has undergone successful surgery for a right knee injury and the expected recovery time is around 6 months, the club said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:03 IST

Tim Paine expecting Khawaja to bounce back after omission from...

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Despite Usman Khawaja failing to find a spot in the 12-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the 32-year-old is a 'key player' in their team and is expected to bounce back strongly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:00 IST

Roger Federer crashes out of US Open as Grigor Dimitrov books semis spot

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): In an intense five-set match, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov registered a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roger Federer on Wednesday during their US Open clash to secure a semi-finals spot in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:33 IST

US Open: Serena Williams thrashes Wang Qiang to reach semi-finals

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Wednesday reached US Open's semi-finals after defeating China's Wang Qiang by 6-1, 6-0.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:31 IST

FIFA unveils official emblem for Qatar World Cup 2022

Doha [Qatar], Sept 4 (ANI): FIFA on Tuesday unveiled the official emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:43 IST

De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce hand Kiwis T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 3 (ANI): Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Pallekele.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:08 IST

Catch all 'Birthday Boys' in one frame!

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Shami who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, shared a picture on Twitter with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar, sports massage therapist for the Indian team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Paul Stirling to join Cricket Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Paul Stirling on Tuesday announced to have signed a new contract with Cricket Ireland and will be leaving the Middlesex county at the end of the season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:06 IST

Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:26 IST

Pujara hails Mithali Raj as 'inspiration for girls'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After Mithali Raj's decision to retire from T20Is on Tuesday, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has hailed the iconic woman cricketer as an "inspiration for tons of girls".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:06 IST

Squads for all six teams for upcoming MSL announced

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 3 (ANI): Squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) were announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England team for fourth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): Pacer Craig Overton has replaced Chris Woakes in England's team for the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl