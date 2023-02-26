Tim Southee breaks record, leaves Sachin Tendulkar, AB De Villiers and Rohit Sharma behind

Basin Reserve (Wellington) [New Zealand], February 26 (ANI): Even though New Zealand is having a poor form of run, Tim Southee is breaking records for fun.

Tim Southee played a heroic knock of 73 (49) in which he struck five fours and six sixes. After that innings, Tim Southee now has 82 sixes in Test cricket. With that total, he has left behind the likes of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Kapil Dev (61) and the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (68).

The New Zealand skipper has left even the likes of Kevin Peterson (81), Misbah Ul Haq (81), Ricky Pointing (73) and AB De Villiers (64). He is now three sixes away from edging past Sir Viv Richards who has struck 84 sixes in the longest format of cricket.



This is not the only record that Tim Southee has broken in the recent past. With his bat he broke the record of sixes in test cricket. On the other hand, Tim Southee added another record to his CV. On Day 1 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England, the experienced fast bowler managed to pick up only one wicket. But that was all he needed to write his name in the history books.

Southee became the first New Zealand cricketer to take 700 wickets across all formats. He surpassed another New Zealand great Daniel Vettori who now currently stands at number 2 on the all-time highest wicket-takers list for Kiwis with 696 wickets across all formats.

In the all-time wicket-takers list, Southee has now moved up to 15th position and he still has a long way to go as Muttiah Muralitharan is still leading the chart with 1347 wickets. (ANI)

