Tim Southee felt 'gutted' after being dropped for third Test against Australia

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 22 (ANI): New Zealand bowler Tim Southee said he was 'gutted' after being dropped from the team's squad for the third Test against Australia earlier this year.

Australia thrashed New Zealand in the three-match Test series 3-0.

Southee was dropped for the third Test as the team brought in Matt Henry.

"It's disappointing. You're gutted every time you're left out. It's an absolute dream to play for New Zealand and every time you do miss out it hurts, but you've got to respect the decisions and try to help out and give back to the team, even when you're not playing," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Southee as saying.

However, Southee is ready to leave the past behind and focus on the upcoming series against India.

"We had a big chunk of Test cricket and the guys that were in Australia are reasonably experienced guys ... they've had tough tours before and they've bounced back and the reason why they've played for a long period of time is they've been able to get through those ups and downs," he said.

"It's about making that adjustment. What's gone is gone and it was very disappointing, the guys would have learnt from it, and now we've got to look forward to the Indian series," Southee added.

New Zealand will host India for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, starting from January 24. (ANI)

