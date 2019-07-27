Australia wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy run out England skipper Heather Knight.
Australia wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy run out England skipper Heather Knight.

Time for England women team to shake up, says Ian Pont

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Essex and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Ian Pont on Saturday questioned England's performance in the Women's Ashes, asking whether it is time to make major changes in the line-up.
"Is it time for England Women to have a shake-up from top to bottom? Last night was awkward watching," Pont tweeted.

England by no measure can even draw the Women's Ashes as Australia thrashed the hosts of the multi-format series in the first T20I by 93 runs to take an unassailable 10-2 lead, having won the three ODIs and drawn the only Test.
Australia skipper Meg Lanning's record-breaking knock of 133 not out took the visitors to an impressive and challenging 226/3. In response, England were humiliated as Australian bowlers rattled the top-order.
With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Tamsin Beaumont, and skipper Heather Knight sent back to dugout inside powerplay overs, the lower middle-order was left under pressure as the asking run rate peaked way beyond.
Australia did not let destructive all-rounder Natalie Sciver open her arms and she gave a return catch to Sophie Molineux after her run-a-ball 28. Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, and Laura Marsh did make the innings a little entertaining but it was too late towards the end as Australia restricted England on 133/9.
Former England pacer Isa Guha blamed the Women's Super League, known as KIA Super League, for pushing away older experienced players. She also pointed out the difference between Australia and England in terms of the number of contracted players.
"I'd also say the setup inc KSL has gradually pushed away older experienced players which is also an issue. 100+ contracted players in Aus v 18 in Eng was always going to unravel. PSPS coming in will help this but still way behind Aus," Guha said.
Guha further said that England have been off their pace while Australia have been ruthless. She added that England need to win the remaining two matches to prove the gap between the teams is not as big as it appears.
"Re note below - performance in this series is a completely different issue. Yes comp for places helps but Eng have been off the pace while Aus have been ruthless. Need a big turnaround in the last 2 games to prove the gap isn't as big as what is being talked about," she added.

England will meet Australia in the second and third T20I matches, the last leg of the Women's Ashes, on July 28 and 31. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:19 IST

Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna award, Harbhajan's for Khel...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand's nomination for Arjuna Award and cricketer Harbhajan Singh's nomination for Khel Ratna were rejected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:49 IST

Excited to experience more time with Lancashire club: Jos Buttler

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler on Saturday expressed excitement over experiencing more time with the Lancashire cricket club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:18 IST

Bibiano Fernandes: Objective is to test ourself ahead of AFC U16...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India U15 national team coach Bibiano Fernandes said that team will travel to Thailand to test themselves before the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:13 IST

Huge honour to get selected for Ashes series: Peter Siddle

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is always a huge honour to get selected for the Ashes series, said Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:34 IST

Cameron Bancroft: Have learned to be true to myself

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper batsman Cameron Bancroft who recently called in for the Ashes squad said that he learned to be true to himself, after returning from a nine-month suspension.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:26 IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have Table Tennis mixed doubles

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): For the first time in the Olympic Games' history, men and women will compete together in a new Table Tennis mixed doubles event in Tokyo 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:41 IST

Allan Border turns 64 today

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain Allan Robert Border as he turns 64 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:32 IST

IOA president writes to Kiren Rijiju, urging to boycott CWG Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:25 IST

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Bangladesh team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:16 IST

Curran, Leach improve ranking after one-off Test

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Friday, England players Sam Curran and Jack Leach have significantly improved in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:04 IST

On this day in 1990, Graham Gooch scored 333 runs

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is been 29 years since Graham Gooch scored 333 runs not out against India at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:43 IST

Khelo India: Guwahati will host 3rd edition

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the schedule of the third edition of 'Khelo India'.

Read More
iocl