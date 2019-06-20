Time to go back and recover, says Shikhar Dhawan after getting ruled out of CWC'19

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Indian cricket fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection."

The opening batsman further said that he is sure India will do good and win the World Cup trophy. Dhawan also asked fans to continue their support and signed off, saying, "Love you all, take care."

"I'm sure boys (are) doing a great job at the moment and going to do really great and win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us. Your support and prayers are very very important and very dear to us. Thank you all again for all your support and love. Love you all, take care," he said.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!?? ???? pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 19 June 2019



Earlier in the day, the BCCI requested the ICC to bring in wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as a replacement of injured Dhawan, who is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.

"Dhawan has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup. We have requested ICC to allow Rishabh Pant to be as a replacement," India team manager Sunil Subramaniam said in a press conference.

India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)