TNPL: TNCA to award Rs 5 lakh to ex-cricketers, match officials, groundsmen as part of one-time payment

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has instituted a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have done yeomen service to cricket in general and to the TNCA in particular.

TNCA said the move is aimed to provide this benefit to those who have not got the one time benefit from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



"Each year a set of Cricketers, Match Officials and Groundsmen will be identified and will be awarded Rs. 5.00 Lakhs each as one time benefit out of the surplus earned from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Tournament of each year," TNCA said in a statement.

TNCA said K R Rajagopal, Najam Hussain, V S Mani and R Prabhakar are the former cricketers who would get the benefits. K Parthasarathy, the groundsman will also be benefited from the move.

"The one-time benefit will be handed over by Shri N Srinivasan, former President of TNCA and BCCI, during the course of the TNPL Tournament. TNPL Governing Council will decide the number of beneficiaries in the subsequent years," TNCA said. (ANI)

