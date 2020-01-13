To come to India and play against them is biggest challenge: Kane Richardson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue, Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday said that playing India on their home turf is the biggest challenge for any side.

Australia defeated the Men in Blue last time they visited and Richardson said that it would be a big deal if the side manages to register back-to-back wins.

"It's the biggest challenge, in my opinion, to come here in India and play against them. The surfaces here are quite different to back home. But we are ready for the challenge, we will figure out a plan as how to stop them," Richardson told reporters ahead of the first ODI.

"The home team is always the favourite. It would be a huge deal for us if we beat them here back to back," he added.

The 28-year-old said that he got himself selected in the side due to his performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) and other domestic tournaments.

"I think I have been selected through my performances. I had a good Big Bash League around and it helped me to get in line for the 50-over World Cup. I am just trying to improve my game day by day," Richardson said.

"Last night, we went out to observe at what time the dew is coming up. We will train today with the wet ball. It's white-ball cricket, it's similar to T20Is. I want to perform here in order to get in line for the T20 World Cup. My performances here will help me. It is an honour everytime you represent your country," he added.

Australia's squad for three-match series against India: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

