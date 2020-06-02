To moments that matter: Suresh Raina shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Reminiscing about his old days, cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday shared a throwback picture with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the photo, the Chennai Super Kings duo can be seen sharing a gleeful smile while they pose together for a candid shot.

"To Moments that matter #throwback," Raina tweeted.



The Indian cricketers have been sharing adorable pictures and videos as they spend quality time with their friends and family amid no cricketing action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raina has been the key cog in the batting wheel of the CSK. He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka, while his first game in the longest format came in 2010 against them as well.

While Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket

Both Raina and Dhoni would have been in action for CSK in IPL if the tournament had started on March 29. However, the mega event was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

