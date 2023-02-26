Tom Latham completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket

Wellington [New Zealand], February 26 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham crossed the 5,000-run mark in Test cricket on Sunday.

The batter accomplished this milestone during New Zealand's second Test against England at Wellington.

After scoring 35 runs in the first innings, Latham played a brilliant knock of 83 runs in 172 balls, with 11 boundaries.

Now in 72 Tests and 127 innings, he has scored 5,038 runs at an average of 41.63. He has scored 13 centuries and 26 innings in the longer format.

He is the seventh-highest scorer in the longer format. The leading run-scorer in Test cricket for the Kiwis is Ross Taylor. He scored 7,683 runs in 112 Tests and 196 innings at an average of 44.66. Taylor has scored 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.



Kane Williamson (7,680 runs), Stephen Fleming (7,172 runs), Brendon McCullum (6,453 runs), Martin Crowe (5,444 runs) and John Wright (5,334 runs) are some of the other batters who are behind Taylor and ahead of Latham.

Coming to the match, at the end of Day 3, New Zealand is 202/3, with Kane Williamson (25*) and Henry Nicholls (18*) unbeaten. Latham and Devon Conway (61) had struck valuable half-centuries. NZ currently trails by 24 runs.

Earlier in their first innings, Kiwis were bowled out for just 209 runs. Skipper Tim Southee played an entertaining knock of 73 runs in 49 balls, with five fours and six sixes to bail NZ out of trouble when they were 103/7. Tom Blundell (38) and Nicholls (30) also played some crucial knocks.

Stuart Broad (4/61) was the leading wicket-taker for the side. James Anderson (3/37) and spinner Jack Leach (3/80) also impressed with the ball. NZ were trailing by 226 runs in the match at that point.

Put to bat first by NZ, England posted 435/8 before declaring the innings. Harry Brook (186) and Joe Root (153) posted big centuries to power their side to a huge total.

Matt Henry (4/100) was the leading bowler for NZ in the first innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 209 and 202/3 (Tom Latham 83, Devon Conway 61, Jack Leach 2/59) and England: 435/8 declared (Harry Brook 186, Joe Root 153, Matt Henry 4/100). (ANI)

