Tom Latham's unbeaten 140 helps New Zealand in thrashing Netherlands in 2nd ODI

Hamilton [New Zealand], April 2 (ANI): New Zealand on Saturday defeated Netherlands by 118 runs as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series here in Hamilton.

Tom Latham was the architect of the victory. New Zealand were in dire straits against the sprightly opponents, reduced to 89/6 within 23 overs. However, Latham played the ultimate captain's knock, his 123-ball 140* reviving the hosts and eventually taking them to a mammoth 264/9.

His knock - it was his career-best score in ODI cricket - was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. It was his birthday, and he couldn't have rung in his thirties any better.



Netherlands faltered in their chase. They were 4/2 within the first two overs - Doug Bracewell and Kyle Jamieson saw off the openers - and thereafter, it was an uphill battle. There was a fighting second-wicket partnership between Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede, the duo putting on 77, but they were dismissed for 31 and 37 respectively, and Netherlands had no way back.

They were bundled out for 146 in 34.1 overs, with Michael Bracewell returning figures of 3/21.

The victory meant New Zealand jumped from No.11 to eighth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table, leapfrogging Pakistan, with 50 points.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 264/9 (Latham 140*, van Beek 4-56, Klaassen 3-36) vs Netherlands 146/10 (de Leede 37, M Bracewell 3-13, Sodhi 2-17) by 118 runs. (ANI)

