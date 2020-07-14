Tony Irish steps down as PCA chief executive

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): The chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) Tony Irish has resigned from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Irish, who is also executive chair of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA), started his role at the PCA at the beginning of the year but has struggled to settle with his family in England.

After the Irish's departure, Daryl Mitchell will fill his position amid the crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an honour to have served as chief executive of the PCA but it's also been a very challenging time for me and my daughters in England. I have made a decision based on what's best for us as a family," ESPNcricinfo quoted Irish as saying.

Meanwhile, the PCA's commercial director Rob Lynch, who joined the organisation in February has been appointed interim CEO.

"I wish Tony and his daughters the very best on their return to South Africa. Tony has had a big influence on the management team, especially in these very testing times," said Mitchell.

Earlier in June, the PCA had announced the appointments of England Women's captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. (ANI)

