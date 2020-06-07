Too early to play Test series right now, says Danish Kaneria

By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): It is a little early to schedule Test series right now looking at the current graph of coronavirus throughout the world, said former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the former Pakistan spinner said that currently T20I matches should be scheduled whereas Tests and ODIs should be played when normalcy returns.

"If you look at England vs West Indies three-match Test series, I think it is a bit early. You can leave Test and ODI cricket as of now. You can arrange T20Is and then follow the necessary guidelines," he said.

Kaneria continued: "Test cricket is a lengthy format. Players have to remain in quarantine for the first 14 days and then they have to look after their fitness. There are many things."

England and West Indies will be facing each other in a three-match Test series in July this year. After the series against West Indies, England is looking to play a three-Test series against Pakistan as well.

He further said that "there is a mental aspect as well. Just don't look at the two teams. There is a broadcasting crew as well. There are many people involved. Three West Indies players have refused to tour England as well. They have made the right decision according to me as health is the main priority."

Earlier this week, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, and Keemo Paul have refused to tour England for the three-match Test series.

CWI said in an official statement that it fully respects their decision and will not hold it against them when considering the future selection.

Jason Holder will be leading the West Indies in the three-Test series against England.

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues. So the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players, who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

England will be playing the series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

The ECB has revealed the proposed dates for all three Tests and the series will go ahead if the UK government gives the approval.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This series will mark the return of international cricket. (ANI)

