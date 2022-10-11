Took us time to adapt to conditions, let ourselves down in ODIs at some moments: SA head coach Boucher after loss to IND

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket loss to India in the third and final ODI, South African head coach Mark Boucher said that there were some moments in the ODI series where his side let itself down and was pressurised in the match after some soft dismissals.

A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series here on Tuesday.

"It took us time to get used to conditions. In ODIs especially, there were some moments where we let ourselves down. Today, there were some soft dismissals that put us under pressure. India bowled really well with intent and aggression. We take from here some good lessons and some good chats behind the closed doors," said Boucher in a post-match press conference.

The head coach said that it will be important to keep players physically and mentally fresh leading up to the T20 World Cup since it has had a tough schedule as of late, coming to India after a tour to England and some of its players playing in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"Australia will suit our pace attack. We have a good pace attack. The way Anrich Nortje bowled today was a positive for us," he added.

The head coach said that regular captain Temba Bavuma and stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj not being well resulted in three different skippers in the series. David Miller was the captain for the final ODI after Keshav (2nd ODI) and Temba (1st ODI).



Boucher said that the form of skipper Bavuma is not a matter of big concern and hopes for a turnaround.

He further said that their has been some inconsistency in their ODI side due to IPL and COVID-19 and it will have to win their next year's ODI fixtures against England and Netherlands in order to boost their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points and gain automatic qualification to the 2023 50-over WC.

South Africa is not among the top eight teams in the league that will earn an automatic qualification to the marquee cricketing event in 2023.

India has won the series 2-1 against South Africa.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions. Kuldeep Yadav got 'Man of the Match' award for his spell of 4/18.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his consistent performance in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38. (ANI)

