Top knocks from Perry, Harris help Australia post 172/8 in 3rd T20I against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): A half-century by Ellyse Perry and an entertaining knock by Grace Harris helped Australia overcome two quick strikes by Indian bowlers and post 172/8 in the third T20I in their 20 overs at Mumbai on Wednesday.

Aussies were reduced to 5/2 in the second over, but Perry (75) and Harris (41) helped Australia post a competitive total.

Put to bat first by India, Australia did not have a great start. Skipper Alyssa Healy was trapped lbw in the first over by pacer Renuka Singh for just 1 while Anjali Sarvani's pace rattled recently-crowned number one batter Tahlia McGrath's stumps for just 1. Australia was reduced to 5/2 in the second over itself.

Following this, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry started to rebuild the innings. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Australia was at 43/2, with Perry (25*) and Mooney (14*).

The duo formed a 50-run partnership and threatened to undo all the hard work India had done in the first two overs. But spinner Devika Vaidya continued to impress after her return, dismissing Mooney for 30 off 22 balls, with assistance from Shafali's safe hands at extra cover.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 79/3, with Ashleigh Gardner (5*) joining Perry (40*).

Devika got her second wicket of the match as she dismissed Gardner for just seven runs, reducing Aussies to 89/4 in 11 overs.



Perry brought up her half-century in just 33 balls. At the end of 15 overs, Australia was 127/4, with Grace Harris (16*) joining Perry (70*) at the crease.

A 55-run stand between Perry and Harris was brought to an end by Sarvani, who clinched her second wicket of the match. Perry was back in the pavilion for 75 off 47 balls, with half of the Aussie line-up out at 144 runs in 16.1 overs.

Deepti Sharma and Renuka struck to give India two more quick wickets, dismissing Annabel Sutherland for just one run and Harris for an explosive 41 off 18 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Australia was 163/7 in 18.1 overs.

Nicola Carey was dismissed by Deepti on the first ball of the final over.

Australia finished their innings at 172/8, with Alana King (7*) and Megan Schutt (1*) unbeaten.

Renuka, Anjali, Devika and Deepti each took two wickets for India.

Brief Scores: Australia: 172/8 (Ellyse Perry 75, Grace Harris 41, Renuka Singh 2/24). (ANI)

