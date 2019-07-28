England cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss
England cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss

Top-order problems have been there for last six-seven years: Trevor Bayliss

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:41 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, England's coach Trevor Bayliss has said that the team has been hampered by the top-order problems since last six or seven years, saying you don't have to be Einstein to work that out.
"You don't have to be Einstein to work that out. They have been for the last six or seven years, but it didn't stop us from winning the Ashes four years ago," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Bayliss as saying.
England announced their 14-member squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday. Jason Roy, Rory Burns, and Joe Denly were named in the team and they will be the opening options for the side in the upcoming series.
The team defeated Ireland in the one-off Test match by 143 runs. England were bundled out for just 85 runs in the first innings and they managed to score 303 runs in their second innings.
Defending 181 in the second innings, England bowled out Ireland for 38 (the seventh-lowest total in Test cricket), and as a result, the team registered a comprehensive win.
Roy who scored just 5 in the first innings, managed to change his fortunes around, as he played a knock of 72 in the second innings.
England coach admitted that it might take some time for Roy to adjust to red-ball cricket.
"Like any debutant, he looked nervous, but to score 70-odd in your first Test was a good effort. There was a bit more in those wickets than I'm sure he's been used to in white-ball cricket over the last few years, but runs are runs. He wouldn't be the first player to look scratchy and eke out runs. In fact, that's a good sign, I think," Bayliss said.
"We want him to go out and play his natural game, but in red-ball cricket, you have to be a little more selective. You've got to make a conscious effort to say to yourself, I'm not going to go for the big cover drive on the up until I'm really settled, the wicket is flat or the ball's not doing as much," he added.
In the 14-member team, fast bowler Jofra Archer received his maiden Test call-up.

The 24-year-old found a spot in the squad on the back of his impressive performance in England's successful ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign.
Archer readiness for five-day cricket will be assessed, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced.
Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, both who were rested for the one-off Test against Ireland, also returned to the squad. Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach, who were part of the one-off Test, were dropped from the side.
The squad will be reporting to Birmingham on July 29.
England's 14-man squad for first Ashes Test is as follows: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
England and Australia will compete in five Ashes Test matches from August 1 to September 16. (ANI)

