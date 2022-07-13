'Toss was right call to make', says India skipper Rohit after win over England

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): After registering a thumping win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that opting to bowl after winning the toss was a correct decision.

A blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

"Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam up front and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs.



"We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field. Shikhar and I understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time," said Rohit.

"We know what he brings to the table for us. Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions. The hook is a high-risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy," he added.

Chasing 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward. The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs.

The Men in Blue crossed the 50-run mark in 10 overs with both the batters standing unbeaten at the crease. Continuing the proceedings at a steady rate, Rohit brought up his half-century in 49 balls and helped Team India reach the 100-run mark in 18 overs.

With only 11 runs left to win, the duo smashed 13 runs in the next four balls and brought Team India to a 10-wicket victory in just mere 18.4 overs and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England. (ANI)

