Total prize purse of R70 million announced for inaugural SA20 League

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 20 (ANI): The inaugural SA20 is set to break barriers in every aspect of South African cricket with a record amount of prize money on offer in the competition this summer.

As per a press release from the league, the total prize is R70 million - the biggest prize pool in the history of South African franchise cricket - which underlines SA20's long-term commitment to investing in South African cricket and its players.

SA20 is set to be an action-packed tournament that fuses sport and entertainment on a scale yet to be seen in a South African sporting landscape. It is set to attract not only cricket fanatics but also a broader spectrum of South Africa's diverse society.



SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: "We have worked hard to offer a rewarding and unprecedented incentive in the first season of SA20. This is a first for South African cricket, we have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20's ambitions to positively impact South African cricket."

Six teams, all backed by Indian Premier League franchises, have collated world-class players and distinguished coaches and are set to go head-to-head from January 10 at Newlands in Cape Town until the inaugural final on 11 February at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are headlined to play the tournament's opening match which will feature Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, England's T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, Proteas fast bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada and David Miller who lit up the stadiums in the 2022 IPL.

Tickets for the Final and Semi-Finals are selling fast, with fans grabbing the opportunity to be a part of history to watch the first-ever Champions of the SA20 being crowned. Tickets for all 33 matches are available at the six stadiums and online through the Ticketpros website. (ANI)

