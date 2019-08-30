Tottenham Hotspur hand Ben Stokes personalised jersey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): England's football club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday handed all-rounder Ben Stokes a personalised jersey.

"Never supported a club, always wanted to but never loved football enough really, my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one, it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan @SpursOfficial #coys," Stokes tweeted.



The all-rounder is riding on a high after the match-winning performance against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes.

Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test.

The left-handed batsman went on to play an unbeaten knock of 135 runs.

Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target.

It was then that Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.

He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.

With this performance, Stokes gained his career-best ranking in the Test format.

The left-handed batsman has moved to the 13th position in the batting rankings whereas he sits on the second place in the all-rounder rankings.

Earlier this year, Stokes had also played a match-winning knock in the World Cup final to hand England their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph.

England and Australia will next face each other in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, beginning September 4. (ANI)

