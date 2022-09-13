"Tough times don't last, but tough people do": AB de Villiers congratulates Sri Lanka on Asia Cup win

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 13 (ANI): Legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday congratulated the Sri Lankan cricket team for clinching the Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka clinched the Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs on Sunday.

He used a quote from Sri Lanka's fielding coach, Anton Roux, to highlight how players put smiles on the faces of their countrymen amid a heavy economic crisis in the island nation and showcased their fighting spirit and toughness by chasing and defending targets in some tense, nail-biting matches after a loss to Afghanistan in the tournament opener.



"Shoutout to @OfficialSLC for a wonderful achievement! In the words of one of their Coaches @Rooster55555, "tough times don't last, but tough people do". Congrats guys," tweeted de Villiers.

This is Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title. They have won the title previously in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. They are the second-most successful team in tournament history next to India, which has won seven titles.

Coming to the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka was put to bat first by Pakistan. The island nation fought their way back into the game from being 42/5 in the powerplay. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) had a 58-run stand that took Sri Lanka to 170/6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan lost two early wickets while chasing 171 and were at 22/2. Then, Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) formed a 61-run stand to stabilize the innings. In death overs, Sri Lanka once again swung the match in their favour through a spell by Hasaranga (3/27). Pakistan was bundled out for 147 and lost by 23 runs. Pramod Madushan (4/34) also did a lot of damage in powerplay and death overs, helping his side secure the Asia Cup title.

Rajapaksa got 'Man of the Match' award for his brilliant 71*. (ANI)

