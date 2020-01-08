Tougher pool will allow us to test ourselves early in tournament: Healy ahead of T20 World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Australia's Alyssa Healy has said that they have got the tougher pool for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup but feels that it will help them test their abilities early in the tournament.

"We've definitely got the harder pool, I'll say it here first. But I think that's fantastic, it's going to be really good for the sides in our pool to test ourselves early in the tournament," Cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.

Although the number one team Australia are favourites in the competition, they will have to work hard to lift the trophy as Group A also includes the second-ranked team India. Apart from India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been put in the group.

Group B consists of England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

Australia have been on a sublime form in the shortest format of the game as they have faced only three defeats in T20I since the start of 2018.

Healy wants her team to take confidence from past performances.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us, we're going to have to play some really good and consistent T20 cricket, which is difficult to do, to get through pool stages," she said.

"But we'll take a bit of confidence from how we've played over the last 18 months and hopefully we can take it into the tournament," Healy added.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from February 21 in Australia. (ANI)

