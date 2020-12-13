Tour match: Early wickets put visitors on top against Australia A

Sydney [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged early wickets and put visitors on top on the final day of the day-night warm-up game against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground.

India posted a 473 runs target against Alex Carey-led side to win the game after declaring the second innings on their overnight total of 386-4.

Marcus Harris and Joe Burns opened the innings but both of them failed to put up a show against the quality Indian bowling line-up. Shami sent both the openers -- Harris (5) and Burns (1) -- back to the pavilion and gave India an early lead in the first session.

Nic Maddinson came in to bat at number three and got support from Ben McDermott. The duo tried to stitch the innings as they added a brief 14-run stand before Maddinson (14) was removed by Siraj.





Skipper Carey joined McDermott in the middle. The latter played cautiously while Carey added quick runs and built an unbeaten partnership of 64-run for the fourth wicket.

Australia A were at 89/3 in 26 overs after the conclusion of the first session's play. They still need 384 runs to win the game.

Earlier, India's score read 386/4 at stumps on day two, a lead of 472 runs with centurion Hanuma Vihari giving Rishabh Pant (103*) company on an unbeaten 104. Vihari's innings on the other hand was a complete contrast as he hit just 13 boundaries during his 194-ball knock. Pant on his part hit six sixes and nine boundaries to send the host bowlers on a leather hunt.

For the hosts, while concussion substitute Mark Steketee scalped two wickets, Jack Wildermuth and Mitchell Swepson picked one apiece. It was a day to forget for Australia A unit as they failed to match their efforts on the opening day when they sent the Indian batting back into the hut for a meagre 194.

Vihari and Pant put on an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 147 before play ended for the day. But the platform was set at the top with opener Mayank Agarwal (61) and number three Shubman Gill (65) scoring fluent fifties. Prithvi Shaw (3) was the only batsman who failed to create an impression and it will be almost next to impossible for him to find a place in the XI for the opening Test from December 17.

Riding on some quality strokeplay from Mayank and Gill, India were at 111/2 in 27 overs at the end of the first session. The second session saw Mayank reach his fifty while Vihari continued his gritty show.Just when it looked the two would stitch a big one, Mayank was sent back as he looked to hit one on the rise. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane flattered to deceive as he was dismissed after scoring 38, but Pant and Vihari ensured that it was a fruitful session under lights going into the first Test.

Brief Scores: India 194 and 386/4 (Vihari 104*, Pant 103*; Steketee 2/54) vs Australia A 108 and 89/3 (Carey 37*, McDermott 29*; Shami 2-13). (ANI)

