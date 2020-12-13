Tour match: McDermott, Carey and Wildermuth keep Indian bowlers at bay on final day

Sydney [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Alex Carey and Jack Wildermuth managed to show some grit and determination on the final day for Australia A to keep the Indians at bay in the ongoing three-day day-night practice game on Sunday here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At the dinner break, Carey-led Australia A reached the score of 200/4 in pursuit of 473 runs. McDermott and Jack Wildermuth are currently unbeaten on 82 and 36 respectively.

Resuming the second session of day three at 89/3, Carey and McDermott kept the visitors at bay as the duo put on 117 runs for the fourth wicket. This partnership saw both batsmen going past their fifty-run mark. However, in trying to clear the boundary ropes, Carey (58) ended up giving his wicket away to Hanuma Vihari, reducing Australia A to 142/4.



Wildermuth then joined McDermott in the middle and the duo ensured that Australia A does not lose any more wickets before the end of the second session on the final day.

Earlier, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged early wickets in the first session to put visitors on top on the final day of the day-night warm-up game against Australia A. India posted a 473-run target against Alex Carey-led side to win the game after declaring the second innings on their overnight total of 386-4.

Marcus Harris and Joe Burns opened the innings but both of them failed to put up a show against the quality Indian bowling line-up. Shami sent both the openers -- Harris (5) and Burns (1) -- back to the pavilion and gave India an early lead in the first session. Nic Maddinson came in to bat at number three and he got support from Ben McDermott. The duo tried to revive the innings as they added a brief 14-run stand before Maddinson (14) was removed by Siraj.

Earlier, India's score read 386/4 at stumps on day two, a lead of 472 runs with centurion Hanuma Vihari giving Rishabh Pant (103*) company on an unbeaten 104. Vihari's innings on the other hand was a complete contrast as he hit just 13 boundaries during his 194-ball knock. Pant on his part hit six sixes and nine boundaries to send the host bowlers on a leather hunt.

Brief Scores: India 194 and 386/4 (Hanuma Vihari 104*, Rishabh Pant 103*; Mark Steketee 2-54) vs Australia A 108 and 200/4 (Ben McDermott 82*, Alex Carey 58, Mohammad Shami 2-28). (ANI)

