Tour match: Pacers hunt Australia A down to put India in driver's seat

Sydney [Australia], December 11 (ANI): The batsmen might have floundered, but the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Bundled out for 194 in their first essay, the Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. But unfortunately for him, there was no support whatsoever from the other end as even all-rounder Cameron Green who hit a century in the last warm-up game had to be substituted after he was hit on the head by a straight drive from Bumrah. His concussion substitute Patrick Rowe remained unbeaten on seven as Joe Burns failed to open his innings. This after he managed scores of 4 and 0 in the previous game in Adelaide.

Earlier, it was all about Bumrah as he turned out to be the surprise package with the bat for the visitors in the second session. With the Australia A bowlers sending the Indian top-order back in the opening session itself, Bumrah (55*) combined with Mohammed Siraj (22) to put on 71 for the last wicket as the visitors finished on 194.



Using the long handle to great effect, Bumrah hit his maiden first-class fifty and his knock came from just 57 deliveries as he hit two sixes and six boundaries. Siraj on the other hand played second fiddle as his 22 came off 34 balls with one six and two boundaries. For Australia, Sean Abbott (3/46) and Jack Wildermuth (3/13) were the stars with the ball.

Australia A all-rounder Green had to leave the ground after a straight drive from Bumrah's bat burst through his hand to hit the former on his head. It looked more of a precautionary step as he walked off without too much discomfort with the medical team.

Opting to bat first after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, the Indian batsmen put up a dismal show as they were left reeling at 111/6 at the end of the opening session with Wildermuth bagging three wickets. Even though Prithvi Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (43 off 58 balls) looked good, their lack of application in the long format is something that is a worry for sure. Having both done the hard yards, it was important for them to play themselves in.

While Shaw and Gill failed to capitalise on a good start, Hanuma Vihari (15), Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) just couldn't get going as the Australia A bowlers looked to make hay with the newish pink ball.

Brief Scores: India 194 (Bumrah 55*; Wildermuth 3/13); Australia A 108 (Saini 3/19, Shami 3/29) (ANI)

