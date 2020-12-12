Tour match: Steketee replaces Conway after pacer gets hit on head

Sydney [Australia], December 12 (ANI): Pacer Harry Conway on Saturday was withdrawn from Australia A playing XI against India A due to a concussion, and Mark Steketee was named as his replacement.

The pacer was hit on the helmet on the first day of the three-day practice game against the Indians on Friday, and a day later, Cricket Australia confirmed that the pacer would not be taking any further part in the match.

"News from the Sydney Cricket Ground is that Harry Conway has been withdrawn from the rest of the #AUSAvIND tour match "after sustaining a concussion while batting on Friday night". Mark Steketee named as his replacement," cricket.com.au wrote on Twitter.



Conway was hit on the helmet on the first day of the match by a delivery bowled by Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj. After taking a blow to his head, the Australia A pacer looked a bit uncomfortable and a few deliveries later, he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out.

On the first day of the match, Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green was hit on the head by a shot hit by Jasprit Bumrah and as a result, the all-rounder was also subbed out of the match due to concussion. Patrick Rowe replaced Green on Friday.

On the first day of the tour match, 20 wickets fell down as first India was bowled out for 194. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs.

Indians then bundled out Australia A for 108, gaining a lead of 86 runs. For the visitors, Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini scalped three wickets each. (ANI)

