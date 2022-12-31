Tremendous for Ish, he can be extremely proud: NZ captain Southee

Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): After his side's match against Pakistan ended in a draw, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee lauded spinner Ish Sodhi for his all-round performance.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light put an end to New Zealand's chase of a modest 138 runs at Karachi on Friday.

"I would not say the win slipped away. Credit to the guys, we had to play in the field for a long time to create ten chances. They played nicely, it has taken a long 4-5 days and there was a bit of assistance today. Tremendous for Ish, has not played Test cricket for a long time, he can be extremely proud. Not only with the ball, but with the bat as well with that partnership with Kane. It was not too different from usual, we are a tight group with Kane and Tom out there. Nice to get out there and do things!" said Southee in a post-match presentation.

Pakistan declared second their innings at 311/8, with Shakeel (55*) and Mir Hamza (3*). Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) also smashed half-centuries. `

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, taking 6/86. Bracewell also took two wickets.

They had a lead of 137 runs and gave NZ a modest total of 138 runs to chase.

Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed continued his fine run, dismissing Bracewell for just three runs.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham pushed the accelerator, taking the team beyond the 50-run mark before bad light put an end to their chase and both teams shook hands to draw the match.



NZ finished at 61/1 in 7.3 overs, with Conway (18*) and Latham (35*).

Earlier in their first innings, Kiwis had declared at 612/9.

Kane Williamson top-scored for the Kiwis, scoring a 200* off 395 balls laced with 21 fours and a six.

Tom Latham (113), Conway (92), Ish Sodhi (65) also delivered some remarkable performances with the bat. They gained a lead of 174 runs over the hosts.

Abrar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 5/205. Nauman Ali went for runs but also picked up three wickets for 185 runs. Wasim also took a wicket.

In the first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 438 runs. Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the side with the bat.

Tim Southee (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell also took two scalps while Neil Wagner took one.

Kane Williamson was declared as the 'Man of the Match'.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 438 and 311/8 declared (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55*, Ish Sodhi 6/86) draw against New Zealand: 612/9 declared and 61/1 (Tom Latham 35*, Devon Conway 18*, Abrar Ahmed 1/23). (ANI)

