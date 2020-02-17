Trent Boult returns as NZ announce squad for Test series against India

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 17 (ANI): Pacer Trent Boult has returned to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India, selectors confirmed on Monday.

Boult has recovered from his injury which he sustained during the last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia.

This injury kept the pacer out of the limited-overs series against India.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has also been called up into the team, while the tallest Kiwi cricketer Kyle Jamieson has received his maiden call-up into the Test lineup.

"It's terrific to have Trent back with us and we're looking forward to the energy and experience he adds to the group alongside his obvious class with the ball in hand," Kiwi coach Gary Stead said in an official statement.



"Kyle will offer us a point of difference with the bounce he could extract on what is traditionally a good surface in Wellington," he added.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt) Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the first Test, commencing February 21. (ANI)

