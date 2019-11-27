New Zealand pacer Trent Boult
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult

Trent Boult ruled out of Hamilton Test against England

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:08 IST

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 27 (ANI) : Pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against England, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 14-member squad on Wednesday.
All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has also been ruled out from the Test at Hamilton. Both Boult and de Grandhomme had suffered muscle injuries in the first Test.
Boult was able to bowl just one over on the final day of the match and he went off the field after suffering pain on the right side of his ribs.
"An MRI scan yesterday confirmed Boult had strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side, but cleared him of any bone stress. Colin de Grandhomme has a tear to his left lower abdominal muscle, sustained during the second fielding innings in the first test win over England at Bay Oval," NZC said in an official statement.
Daryl Mitchell has been called back into the team, while Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson who were released to play the domestic competition, have also re-joined the team.
New Zealand had defeated England in the first Test by an innings and 65 runs.
Both sides will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from November 29. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journey's fare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:43 IST

Chris Gayle takes break from cricket

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies' destructive batsman Chris Gayle said he will not play any cricket for this remaining year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Gautam Gambhir unveils stand named after him at Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir now has a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitely stadium. The cricketer-turned-politician himself unveiled the stand on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:37 IST

Team of Deepika, Ankita, Bombayla win bronze at Asian Archery...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bombayla Devi on Tuesday bagged a bronze medal in women's team recurve at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

IOC condemns manipulation of the Moscow laboratory data

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 26 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday condemned the manipulation of the data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory and said it will support the "toughest sanctions" against all those responsible for flagrant manipulation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

We can cause problems to any team: Robertson confident ahead of...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is confident ahead of the Napoli clash as he said that his club has the potential of causing problems to any opponent they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Joel Matip's fitness

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Joel Matip's fitness saying that the 28-year-old is not able to play or train at the moment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:51 IST

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with India's pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Ryan ten Doeschate joins NMB Giants as replacement for Farhaan Behardien

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 26 (ANI): Ryan ten Doeschate will join Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the remaining Mzansi Super League (MSL) as a replacement for Farhaan Behardien, who has sustained an injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:16 IST

Bumrah breaks wicket into two halves

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up to make a brawny comeback on the field as he broke the wicket into two halves during a practice session on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:17 IST

Cricket fraternity pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror attack

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Tuesday paid tribute to all the soldiers and innocent people who lost their lives during the deadly terror attack which took place on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:46 IST

Ronaldo knows how to create problems for his opponents: Simeone

Leeds [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to create problems for his opponents ahead of their Champions League clash.

Read More
iocl