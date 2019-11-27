Trent Boult ruled out of Hamilton Test against England

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 27 (ANI) : Pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against England, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 14-member squad on Wednesday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has also been ruled out from the Test at Hamilton. Both Boult and de Grandhomme had suffered muscle injuries in the first Test.

Boult was able to bowl just one over on the final day of the match and he went off the field after suffering pain on the right side of his ribs.

"An MRI scan yesterday confirmed Boult had strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side, but cleared him of any bone stress. Colin de Grandhomme has a tear to his left lower abdominal muscle, sustained during the second fielding innings in the first test win over England at Bay Oval," NZC said in an official statement.

Daryl Mitchell has been called back into the team, while Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson who were released to play the domestic competition, have also re-joined the team.

New Zealand had defeated England in the first Test by an innings and 65 runs.

Both sides will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from November 29. (ANI)