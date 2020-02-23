Trent Boult shines as New Zealand take charge on day 3 of first Test against India

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 23 (ANI): Trent Boult took three wickets as New Zealand took charge on day three of the ongoing first Test against India here at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

BlackCaps controlled the game and dominated the Indian team. India ended the day at 144-5 with Ajinkya Rahane not out on 25 and Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 15.

India did not start well in their second innings and lost opener, Prithvi Shaw in the 8th over. Shaw got out after playing a knock of 14 runs, reducing the side to 27-1. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a partnership of 51 ensuring that India do not suffer any more blows.

Pujara's knock of 11 runs off 81 balls came to end after Trent Boult bowled him in the 32nd over just before the tea interval. Agarwal looked in good touch and smashed the fourth fifty of his Test career. Tim Southee gave the third blow to India after he dismissed Agarwal (58) in the 39th over.

Virat Kohli failed to make a mark in the second innings and got out after scoring 19 runs, reducing the side to 113-4.

Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed resistance against the fiery New Zealand pace attack. Rahane and Vihar stitched an unbeaten stand of 21 runs for the fifth wicket and will try to build a strong partnership to put some runs on board so that India can make a comeback in the game.

Earlier, New Zealand started day three on a bad note as the side lost BJ Watling (14) without adding a run to the overnight score of 216/5.

Tim Southee then joined Colin de Grandhomne and both took the side to 225. In the 75th over Mohammed Shami dismissed Southee (6). However, after that Kyle Jamieson and Grandhomne dominated Indian bowlers and stitched a partnership of 71 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed well-settled Jamieson and Grandhomne and reduced the side to 310-9. Grandhomne played a knock of 43 runs while Jamieson scored 44 runs off 45 balls.

Trent Boult played a vital knock of 38 runs at the lower order, taking the side to 348 in first innings. (ANI)

