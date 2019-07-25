Cricket Australia logo
Trevor Hohns to announce Aussies Ashes squad on Friday

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:48 IST

Southampton [UK], July 25 (ANI): Australia national selector Trevor Hohns will name the Ashes squad tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl here, Cricket Australia reported.
Australia and England will compete in five Tests which will be held between August 1 and September 16.
Australia last met England at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match at Birmingham on July 11. The champions of the 2015 edition lost to England in the 2019 tournament by eight wickets.
Test cricket is set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will line up with names and jersey numbers on their whites in the upcoming Ashes series. ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs for a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change. (ANI)

BBL fixtures announced with new finals format

Melbourne [Australia], July 25 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced fixtures for its ninth edition, unveiling home-and-away season with a new finals format.

BCCI announces new sponsor for team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new sponsor for the Indian team on Thursday.

Delhi: 2 arrested for duping aspiring cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons here for allegedly taking money from aspiring cricketers on the promise of getting them included into Ranji teams.

Jason Roy registers maiden Test fifty

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Member of the 50-over World Cup-winning team, England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday registered his first-ever Test fifty against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Indian men's football team drops two places to 103 in FIFA rankings

Zurich [Switzerland], July 25 (ANI): Indian men's football team dropped two places to settle at 103 in the FIFA rankings updated on Thursday.

Hockey India names 18-member squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the Olympic Test event in Japan.

Gary Stead to announce NZ Test squad for SL tour on July 29

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead will announce the Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour, at Bay Oval in Tauranga on July 29.

Japan Open: Sindhu, Praneeth proceed to quarter-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open on Thursday.

Will not trade NZ team for world, says James Neesham

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand's defeat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final was heart-wrenching. Batting all-rounder James Neesham on Thursday said it is hard to dissect an experience like that but he would not trade his team for the world.

Pakistan's Javeria Khan to lead women's Global Development Squad

Dubai [UAE] July 25 (ANI): Pakistan's star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six T20 matches on a tour of England.

Delhi: Assistant cricket coach arrested for allegedly duping cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an assistant coach for allegedly taking bribes from cricketers to get selected into Ranji team. The coach was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

We'll send good contingent for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India will send a good contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to be held next year, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Parliament on Thursday.

