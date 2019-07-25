Trevor Hohns to announce Aussies Ashes squad on Friday

Southampton [UK], July 25 (ANI): Australia national selector Trevor Hohns will name the Ashes squad tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl here, Cricket Australia reported.

Australia and England will compete in five Tests which will be held between August 1 and September 16.

Australia last met England at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match at Birmingham on July 11. The champions of the 2015 edition lost to England in the 2019 tournament by eight wickets.

Test cricket is set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will line up with names and jersey numbers on their whites in the upcoming Ashes series. ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs for a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change. (ANI)

