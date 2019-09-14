Representative image
Representative image

Trinbago Knight Riders register third highest T20 score

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:16 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Sept 14 (ANI): In the ongoing match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the former registered the third highest score in the history of T20 cricket.
Knight Riders went on to score 267 runs for the loss of two wickets in the allotted twenty overs which is also the highest CPL team score.
"We don't know about you, but we are exhausted after that... @TKRiders reach 267/2 from their 20 overs. A CPL record and the third-highest T20 total of all time," official handle of CPL tweeted.

After being put to bat, the team got off to a flying start as openers Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons put up 55 runs in six overs. However, their stint at the crease was ended by Zahir Khan as he dismissed Narine (20) in the sixth over.
Kiwi Colin Munro joined Simmons in the middle and the duo ensured Knight Riders did not lose momentum and they both hammered the bowlers, allowing the side to score more than 10 runs per over.
Simmons and Munro put up a 124-run stand from just 56 balls. Simmons (86) failed to score a century as he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out, reducing the side to 179/2 in the 16th over.
Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Munro in the middle and the duo hammered the Tallawahs bowlers all around the park in the death overs.
Tallawahs was not able to pick up wickets and this allowed Knight Riders to go past the 265-run mark.
Munro and Pollard remained unbeaten on 96 and 45, respectively. (ANI)

