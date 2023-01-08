Trophy for inaugural edition of SA20 revealed

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 8 (ANI): The trophy for the inaugural edition of SA20 League, the domestic T20 League of South Africa was revealed on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of the league took to Twitter to reveal the trophy. Skippers of all six teams, Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Eastern Cape), Wayne Parnell (Pretoria Capitals), Rashid Khan (MI Cape Town), David Miller (Paarl Royals) and Faf Du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings) and Quinton de Kock (Durban Super Giants) and League's Commissioner Graeme Smith posed with the trophy.

"Picture perfect #SA20," said a post from SA20.





It will be interrupted from January 25 to February 1 since South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODIs.

The SA20 final will be played on February 11, but the event will be split by South Africa hosting England for three Super League ODIs. Johannesburg will also be hosting the final on February 11, which has a reserve day in place, alongside the two semi-finals.

The one-day international matches (ODIs), which were postponed from December 2020 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in both camps, are essential to South Africa's chances of securing automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup after they cancelled three ODIs in Australia to make room for SA20 and guarantee their best players would be available. (ANI)

