South African pacer Dale Steyn (File photo)
South African pacer Dale Steyn (File photo)

True champion of the game: Virat Kohli wishes 'happy retirement' to Dale Steyn

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday wished a "happy retirement" to South African speedster Dale Steyn, who announced his retirement from Test cricket, describing him as a "true champion of the game".
"A true champion of the game. Happy retirement to the pace machine @DaleSteyn62 ," Kohli tweeted.
The rivalry between Kohli and Steyn have been intense over the past few years with both players showing off their exemplary skills giving the fans a treat to watch the duo.
Steyn was also associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the franchise first from 2008 to 2010, and then in 2019. In all these instances, Kohli was the captain of the team.
Earlier on Monday, the South African pacer announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect and said he will focus on limited-overs cricket.
Steyn finishes the Test format with 439 wickets from 93 Test matches at an average of 22.95. The 36-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock in December last year.
Congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket. We enjoyed the contest in whites with you. Go well, #DaleSteyn," BCCI tweeted.
Through Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Twitter handle, Steyn said, "It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport."
Steyn had missed the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in England due to a shoulder injury. He was named in the team's squad for the tournament but was later ruled out.
He represented RCB in this year's IPL season but after playing just two matches, he was ruled out from the tournament after sustaining an injury. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:28 IST

Steyn 'the greatest of his generation': Faf du Plessis

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): After pacer Dale Steyn's decision to retire from Test cricket, South Africa's skipper Faf du Plessis labelled the fast bowler as "the greatest of his generation".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:03 IST

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Steve Smith's comeback to Test cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday lauded Australia's top-order batsman Steve Smith on making a remarkable comeback to Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:03 IST

India's squads for upcoming Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy announced

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rugby India on Monday announced 12-member squads for both men's and women's teams for the upcoming "Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy" to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:54 IST

Brendon McCullum announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:42 IST

Dale Steyn announces retirement from Test cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): South African pacer Dale Steyn on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:57 IST

First Ashes Test: Australia defeat England by 251 runs

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia defeated England by 251 runs in the first Test match of the Ashes on Monday at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:45 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi named captain for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced Mahesh Bhupathi as the skipper for the India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:40 IST

Kohli labels Vivian Richards as "biggest boss"

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture with West Indies' great batsman Vivian Richards and labelled him as the "biggest boss".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:37 IST

Tanguy Ndombele needs time to adapt, says Mauricio Pochettino

Leeds [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that they cannot expect too much from their new addition Tanguy Ndombele as he needs time to adapt to a new culture and habits.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:27 IST

Ashes: Michael Vaughan slams on-field umpire Joel Wilson

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As if West Indies umpire Joel Wilson's wrong decisions in the Ashes were not criticised enough, former England skipper Michael Vaughan also jumped on the bandwagon as he slammed the umpire, saying 'when Wilson gives you out, you just review it'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:09 IST

Jordan Henderson expresses faith in Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has reposed his faith in manager Jurgen Klopp, saying that the manager knows better than anyone else as fans raise concern over lack of new arrivals in the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:40 IST

Manchester United confirms signing Harry Maguire

Manchester [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): England's football club Manchester United on Monday confirmed the signing of defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Read More
iocl