Trying to improve in Test cricket: Jos Buttler

London [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): England batsman Jos Buttler admitted that he is not "performing to the standards" and said that he is trying to improve his game.

"I feel like I'm not quite performing to the standards I need to. I'm trying to improve that and affect games in positive ways for England," ESPNcricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

"Since I've come back into Test cricket I've tried to trust my defence for longer periods of time. I've been able to do that on occasions. But [playing my natural game] is certainly something I'm trying to work out," he added.

Buttler in his last Test against South Africa in Centurion scored 12 and 22 which contributed to England's 107-run defeat in the first Test of the four-match series.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has featured in 38 Tests scoring 2046 runs with an average of 33.00. He had only scored a single hundred and 15 fifties in 68 innings.

"You can do a lot of work in the nets but I'm spending a lot of time thinking about the game when I'm in my room or trying to visualise things or work through them in my head. Moving forward I've got to play the situation, but I will try to be a bit more positive," Buttler said.

"Looking ahead to this Test, I want to look to be a bit busier and try to look a bit more on the positive side," he added.

England will look to redeem itself in the second Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town starting from January 3. (ANI)

