Turning Bangladesh pitches offer good practice ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of second Test match against Bangladesh, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that turning wickets in subcontinent conditions will serve as a good practice for Indian batters ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will take place next year in India.

India will take on Bangladesh in second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Thursday. India are leading the series 1-0.

Rathour said they are expecting more bounce and turn in the match beginning tomorrow.

"When you play in Asia, you expect wickets to turn. We will have wickets that will turn during the home series against Australia. We are playing an important series against them next. It will be good practice for our batters (for the upcoming series)," he said.

"We have not discussed anything regarding tactics. In the previous match, the ball kept low and was slow. We expect more bounce and turn here (at Shere Bangla National Stadium). We are looking forward to playing as per the conditions," he added.



The batting coach said that the pitch is still covered with a lot of grass and a plan is to score as many runs as possible if India bats first.

Rathour said that the team wants that every player contributes with the bat as well.

"Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin batted well in the last match. It was good to see it," he added.

About his team's performance in the previous Test match, Rathour said it was was a difficult surface to get all 20 wickets.

"It was a great Test match. It was nice to see Pujara (Cheteshwar Pujara) getting his century after a long while and Shubman Gill getting his ton too. It was also a very difficult surface to get all the 20 wickets on as well."

India's squad for second Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat. (ANI)

Bangladesh squad for the second Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Nasum Ahmed (ANI)

