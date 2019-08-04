Steve Smith
Steve Smith

Twitterati laud Steve Smith's century in Ashes

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As the Australian batsman Steve Smith scored his second century in the first Ashes Test against England, netizens praised his knock and showered their wishes on microblogging site Twitter.
Smith also became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.
He achieved the feat during the second innings of the first Ashes Test match against England. Smith recorded his 25th century in 119th innings and went past Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had achieved the feat in 127 innings. With this feat, Smith also became the fifth Australian batsman to register centuries in both innings of Ashes Test.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in his 130th Test innings.
However, Don Bradman's record of 25 centuries in 68 innings remains unbeaten.
Smith played a knock of 142 in the second innings against England to consolidate Australia's position in the match.
"Australian batsman scoring 250+ runs in a Test in England in the last 50 years Steve Smith 273 (215 & 58) Lord's 2015 Steve Smith 275*(144 & 131*) Edgbaston 2019 275 - the highest match aggregate for
#SteveSmith in a Test #Ashes19 #ENGvAUS," a cricket fan tweeted.

"He played a test match after 1 year of suspension Last 4 days scored Two hundred's "Form is Temporary Class is Permanent" Perfect Example " Steve Smith"#Ashes19 #SteveSmith," another user wrote.

"In 119 Test Match Innings #SteveSmith has 25 Hundreds and 24 FiFties Just Look at The Conversion Rate.. Thats What Makes Him Best Test Match Batsman oF This Generation. #Ashes," another fan wrote.

"#SteveSmith is completely ripping apart the English spectators..! #Ashes19," a cricket lover wrote.

"It really is boringly simple with #SteveSmith He shouldn't be playing in this #Ashes or any other Test," a game fanatic wrote.

#SteveSmith has silenced all those fellows who thought of bullying him throughout the match by booing & singing songs on sandpaper.. #Ashes2019 #Ashes19 #AUSvENG #ENGvAUs," another user wrote.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

iocl