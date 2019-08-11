Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Twitterati slam Rishabh Pant for poor performance

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): India batsman Rishabh Pant who played a brief knock of 20 runs against West Indies in the second ODI was criticised by the Twitterati for his consistently poor performance.
The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman came in to bat at the number four in the match and was dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over.
In the three-match T20I series against West Indies, Pant scored 65 runs in the last match, while in the other two matches he was dismissed on a duck.
"An overrated pant again failed and underrated Iyer hit fifty in very first match...," a fan tweeted.

"That won't be settled soon they will shift pant too. Problem is with Management not with any particular player," another fan tweeted.

"Rishabh Pant should get to know the price of these opportunities from Shreyas Iyer. Pleased to watch this young talent," a cricket lover tweeted.

"Pant should be an opener," a game fanatic wrote on Twitter.

"Shouldn't Shreyas be tested at no.4 keeping Pant's big-hitting talent at the back end?" another cricket lover wrote.

"I kept one pant from LW days because to fit into it is the ultimate goal! Let's do it!!!" a netizen tweeted.

In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pant played four matches and scored 116 runs. (ANI)

