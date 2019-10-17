Twitterverse laud Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Netizen lauded Indian opener Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama Bravehearts in his school.

Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote a message along with the pictures, "Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!"



"Great initiative... Which needs to be applauded and followed by everyone," a Twitter user wrote.



"On-field and Off-field..You're an true inspiration sir," an another Twitter user wrote.



"Only one word Respect," a fan wrote.



"Wow sir ...truly inspiring ...thank you," a cricket fan wrote.



"Great sir. They are sacrificing their lives for us, it's our responsibility we should stand with their families...," a game fanatic wrote.

On February 14 this year, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (ANI)